Report: Liquid extend 'CoreJJ' through '22

Team Liquid extended the contract of support player Jo “CoreJJ” Yong-in until 2022, Dot Esports reported Sunday, citing the League of Legends global contract database.

It’s unclear when the extension was finalized, but the team has yet to announce it.

CoreJJ, a 25-year-old from South Korea, has been a critical piece of Liquid’s dominance in the LCS. He joined the team in 2018 after previously spending time with Gen.G, KSV eSports, Samsung Galaxy and Dignitas, among others.

CoreJJ helped Liquid sweep the Spring and Summer Splits last year while earning first-team All-Pro honors in both seasons and winning LCS MVP in the spring.

Liquid got their second win of the 2020 Spring Split on Sunday, beating FlyQuest to improve to 2-2.

—Field Level Media