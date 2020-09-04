Liquid's CoreJJ named MVP of LCS Summer Split

Team Liquid support Yong-in “CoreJJ” Jo is the Honda MVP of the 2020 League Championship Series Summer Split.

Liquid finished the regular season in first place with a 15-3 record. They will face Team SoloMid in the lower-bracket finals of the playoffs on Saturday, with the winner taking on FlyQuest in Sunday’s grand final.

It is the second LCS MVP award for CoreJJ, who also won the honors in the 2019 Spring Split.

He is the second LCS player to win multiple MVP titles, along with the man who finished second in this year’s voting — four-time MVP winner Soren “Bjergsen” Berg of Team SoloMid.

Liquid swept the LCS Summer Split awards, with Edward “Tactical” Ra named the Rookie of the Year earlier this week and the coaches named Coaching Staff of the Split.

