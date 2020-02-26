LJL to play rest of spring without audience due to coronavirus

The LoL Japan League will play the rest of the 2020 Spring Split without a live studio audience because of concerns about the coronavirus. The scheduled venues will not change, and the competition can be viewed on all broadcasting and streaming platforms.

Riot Games Japan made the announcement late Tuesday.

The LJL became the most recent regional league to implement this change, following steps taken by Korea’s LCK to try to reduce the potential impact of the disease.

The coronavirus has had a large impact on esports this year, canceling events such as the Overwatch League homestands in China and the PUBG Global Series’ Berlin Event. In addition, the Chinese LPL has been postponed until the end of April, at the earliest.

More than 2,700 people have died globally and more than 80,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus as of Wednesday, CNN reported. A majority of cases have come from mainland China, but there are more than 3,000 cases of the coronavirus outside of China, and nearly 700 of those are linked to the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama, Japan.

—Field Level Media