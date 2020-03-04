Counter Logic Gaming release 'Crown'

Counter Logic Gaming released mid laner Min-ho “Crown” Lee.

CLG made the announcement late Tuesday via their Twitter account.

Crown, a former world champion in 2017 with Samsung Galaxy, had struggled throughout his tenure with CLG, leading to organization starting the 2020 season with a 1-9 record. After getting benched for North American native and 23-year old Eugene “Pobelter” Park, CLG went on to beat TSM.

It is unclear what the future holds for the 25-year-old Crown, although he might struggle to find another LCS team to join at this late juncture into the Spring Split.

—Field Level Media