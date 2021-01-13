Reports: CLG, Dignitas have positive COVID-19 tests

Positive COVID-19 tests could wreak havoc on the lineup for the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament, which is scheduled to begin Friday.

Counter Logic Gaming general manager Daniel “Tafokints” Lee on Wednesday confirmed a report by Inven Global that one member of the CLG League of Legends team tested positive, putting everyone that might’ve been exposed to that player in quarantine.

Also journalist Travis Gafford reported that multiple members of the Dignitas team tested positive. No other specifics on the Dignitas situation were available.

In the case of CLG, they had been practicing at their facility, face-to-face, increasing the risk of an outbreak. Tafokints said no one was symptomatic so far and that the roster for Lock In had yet to require a COVID-related change. But Finn Wiestål, 21, from Sweden, and Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, 23, from Denmark, were having visa problems. That means 27-year-old American Colin “Solo” Earnest and 23-year-old American Raymond Griffin will probably get their chance to play.

The LCS Lock In tournament is a preseason tournament featuring 10 teams. It runs through Jan. 31.

--Field Level Media