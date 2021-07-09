Report: FunPlus Phoenix's Crisp sidelined with cervical pain

FunPlus Phoenix support Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song missed Friday’s match in the 2021 LPL Summer Split after experiencing cervical spine pain, Dot Esports reported.

The 22-year-old Chinese player received emergency treatment and the issue is not serious, according to the translation of an FPX post on Weibo.

In Crisp’s absence, FunPlus Phoenix temporarily promoted Liu “JingYi” Zi-Yan from FPX Blaze.

FPX improved to 6-3 and moved into fourth place in the LPL Summer Split with a 2-0 sweep Friday against LGD Gaming (5-5).

Crisp’s health scare came one day after FPX benched 2020 League of Legends world champion Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang.

FPX promoted18-year-old top laner Ping “xiaolaohu” Xiao-Hu from FPX Blaze to replace Nuguri.

