Former world champion Crown announces retirement

Highly regarded mid laner Min-ho “Crown” Lee announced his retirement from professional play in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Crown, 25, is a former world champion in 2017 with Samsung Galaxy, however he struggled during his tenure with Counter Logic Gaming earlier this year. He joined Challengers Korea team OZ Gaming in April.

“From a certain point, rather than being fun, interesting, and competitive, all my thoughts were filled with negative thoughts and started getting stressful,” Crown wrote in the post, according to a translation by Inven Global.

“I was dreaming things that I can’t realistically reach and said ‘this one more time, next one more time,’ and endured pathetically up to now. I think it’s finally time to let go.”

During his lengthy post, Crown also wrote to his fans that it would be the last time he would greet them under his “Crown” nickname.

--Field Level Media