SK Gaming part ways with Crownshot

Jus “Crownshot” Marusic is the latest free agent after SK Gaming released the 22-year-old Slovenian on Monday.

Crownshot completed three splits with SK as the team’s bot laner. He replaced Keduii on the starting roster in December 2018.

“Thanks for the 2 years, it was quite the journey, learned a lot,” Crownshot tweeted in response to SK’s “thank you” tweet.

SK Gaming went 9-9 in Crownshot’s first split and finished in sixth place -- losing to Splyce in the spring playoffs 3-1.

The Summer split of 2019 saw SK Gaming finish in seventh place with a record of 7-11. Things only got worse in the spring split where they finished ninth with only four wins against 14 losses.

The 2020 Summer split looked better and SK finished .500 again before being swept in the first round of the playoffs by Schalke 04.

At 22, Crownshot is still looking for other opportunities in the professional LOL scene. Until then, he can be found streaming at Twitch.tv/crownsh0t.

--Field Level Media