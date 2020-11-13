T1 hire world champion coach Daeny

T1 announced their League of Legends coaching staff Friday, turning the reins over to head coach Dae-in “Daeny” Yang, who coached DAMWON Gaming to the LOL 2020 World Championship.

The team also introduced assistant coach Jae-min “Zefa” Lee and academy coach Seong-woong “Bengi” Bae.

DAMWON announced they terminated the contracts of Daeny and Zefa upon the request of the coaches and hired Jung-gyun “kkOma” Kim as head coach.

Daeny and Zefa replace former head coach Jeong-soo “Kim” Kim, coach Hye-sung “Comet” Lim and head of strategy and analytics Gary “Tolki” Mialaret. T1 lost to Afreeca Freecs in the first round of the 2020 League Champions Korea Summer Split playoffs, failing to qualify for the Worlds, after winning the Spring Split playoffs.

New general manager Seong-hun “Polt” Choi announced the coaching hires and said in a video that the team has championship aspirations.

“With the goal to win Worlds in 2021, we have put together a world-class coaching staff,” Polt said. “We sought to find the perfect candidates to lead each team of our League of Legends rosters.”

Daeny, 27, led DAMWON to a win in the LCK Summer Split -- their first-ever LCK title -- in his first head-coaching position.

kkOma, 34, is a veteran coach with an impressive resume. He coached SK Telecom T1 from 2012-19, then spent last season coaching Vici Gaming. His teams have won 13 trophies since 2013, including three world titles and eight LCK championships.

--Field Level Media