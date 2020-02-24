Damwon Gaming replace coach Micro with Zefa

Damwon Gaming has split with head coach and part-owner Mok-Kyoung “Micro” Kim and will continue the 2020 LCK Spring Split under Jae-Min “Zefa” Lee.

The announcement came from Damwon Gaming’s Twitter account, translated by LCK translator and reporter Kevin Kim.

Micro, 33, no longer has an ownership stake in the team, according to a report from Dot Esports.

This is Zefa’s first head coaching position with an LCK team. Zefa, 32, previously worked with the Afreeeca Freecs during the 2018 season and was with SK Telecom T1 during 2019, when they lost to G2 Esports in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championships.

Micro joined Damwon in 2017 and had been with the team until his release. Before that, he was coaching in professional Korean League of Legends as far back as 2014 with the Jin Air organization.

Damwon Gaming is in fifth place in the LCK standings with a 3-3 record.

