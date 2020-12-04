DAMWON add PoohManDu, Ares

DAMWON Gaming added Jeong-hyeon “PoohManDu” Lee and Min-kwon “Ares” Kim to the staff of head coach Jeong-gyun “kk0ma” Kim ahead of the 2021 season.

The team made the announcement on Friday.

PoohManDu, 29, has worked with a number of teams, including Vici Gaming and SKT Telecom T1. Ares, 24, most recently coached DWG’s academy team.

PoohManDu and kk0ma worked together with VG in 2020.

DAMWON won the 2020 League of Legends World Championship but lost coaches Jae-min “Zefa” Lee and Dae-in “Daeny” Yang this fall. They now are on the T1 coaching staff.

