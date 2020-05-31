DanDy joins eStar as head coach

Former League of Legends pro player and Royal Never Give Up coach Choi “DanDy” In-Kyu has signed with eStar as their head coach, the Chinese organization announced Sunday.

DanDy began his professional career with SuperStar in 2012, before playing with MVP Ozone, Samsung White, Vici Gaming and eUnited. He later turned his attention to coaching with Royal Never Give Up from December 2018 to December 2019.

As for eStar, they have made a few recent moves in a bid to change their luck. They signed mid laner Huang “Fenfen” Chen on Saturday to replace Yuan “Cryin” Cheng-Wei, who joined Royal Never Give Up the previous day.

The eStar team hopes the new look will translate into positive results on June 5 to kick off the LPL Summer Split.

—Field Level Media