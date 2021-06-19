Dignitas benches jungler Dardoch against TSM

Dignitas benched jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett for Saturday’s LCS Summer Split game and replaced him with Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham.

The move was made after Dignitas (14-11) lost to last-place Golden Guardians (6-19) on Friday. Dignitas, in fifth place in the standings, conclude the third of nine weeks of Summer Split play against TSM (17-8) Saturday and ninth-place CounterLogic Gaming on Sunday.

Last season, it was Dardoch, fresh off a split with TSM, who replaced Akaadian at jungler. Akaadian last saw LCS action on June 28, 2020, before joining the Dignitas Academy team. His other teams include TSM, OpTic Gaming and Echo Fox.

Dardoch, 23, also has played for Immortals and OpTic. In 2016, while a member of Immortals, he was named Rookie of the Split for the LCS Spring Split.

--Field Level Media