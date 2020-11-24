Hanwha Life Esports sign Deft, Chovy

Hanwha Life Esports signed ADC Hyuk-kyu “Deft” Kim and mid laner Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong to their League of Legends team, the organization announced Tuesday.

The news comes one day after top laner Gi-tae “Morgan” Park and jungler Yo-han “Winter” Kim joined the League Champions Korea team.

The team had finished in ninth place in the LCK summer season, with all its starters since parting ways with Hanwha Life Esports.

Hanwha Life Esports are glad to have Deft aboard, stating he has “excellent skills and stable and compelling play.”

The player had demonstrated that himself in his seven years of experience, some of his time being on DRX with former, and now current, teammate Chovy.

Hanwha Life Esports are also glad to have Chovy with them for 2021.

Chovy had gotten first place in summer and spring split with Griffin, and made it to Worlds in 2019. In 2020, Chovy and Deft had gotten second in the Summer split, falling to the world champions DAMWON Gaming.

--Field Level Media