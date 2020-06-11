Dardoch not in Week 1 LCS lineup for Dignitas

Recently signed jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett is not in the lineup for Dignitas for Week 1 of the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split.

The team confirmed on Twitter that jungler Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham will start alongside top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura, mid laner Henrik “Froggen” Hansen, bot laner Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen and support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black.

Dignitas signed the 22-year-old Dardoch last month following his departure from Team SoloMid. He previously played with OpTic Gaming, Echo Fox and Team Liquid.

The LCS Summer Split starts Friday. Dignitas’ first match is on Saturday against Golden Guardians.

—Field Level Media