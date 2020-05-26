Dignitas sign Dardoch ahead of LCS Summer Split

Team Dignitas signed Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Summer Split.

The 22-year-old jungler was mostly recently with Team SoloMid. TSM finished fifth in the Spring Split regular season, two spots ahead of Dignitas.

Dardoch previously played with OpTic Gaming, Echo Fox and Team Liquid.

The LCS Summer Split starts June 12.

Dardoch joins a Dignitas lineup that includes mid laner Henrik “Froggen” Hansen, bot lane Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen, jungler Matthew “Akaadian” Higginbotham and support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black.

He replaces jungler Jonathan “Grig” Armao, who left the team last month.

—Field Level Media