Olleh exits Dignitas' LOL academy team

Continuing a busy week of transactions, Dignitas severed ties with League of Legends academy player Kim “Olleh” Joo-Sung on Thursday.

The 25-year-old South Korean support player posted on Twitter that the team had granted him permission to speak with other clubs. Hours later, Dignitas tweeted, “We have parted ways with @Olleh and wish him the best of luck in his career!”

The move follows several major changes to Dignitas’ roster.

On Tuesday, Dignitas acquired former Team SoloMid jungler Joshua “Dardoch” Hartnett, a 22-year-old Pennsylvania native. The next day, former Dignitas top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon, a 22-year-old South Korean, reportedly reached an agreement to join Evil Geniuses.

Dignitas moved to replace Huni on Thursday by signing top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura, a 22-year-old Syrian-born Canadian formerly with FlyQuest.

Olleh spent five months with Dignitas’ academy team following stints with Golden Guardians, Team Liquid and Immortals, among other teams.

He was part of the Liquid team that won the North American-based League Championship Series’ Spring Split playoffs in 2018 and the LCS’ Summer Split regular season and playoffs that year, too.

Dignitas’ academy squad placed second in the Spring Split regular season this year before losing in the playoff semifinals.

