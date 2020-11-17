Dignitas part ways with Froggen, V1per, Fenix

On the first day of League of Legends free agency, Dignitas cut three players from their roster Monday, bidding farewell to mid laners Henrik “Froggen” Hansen and Kim “Fenix” Jae-hun plus top laner Omran “V1per” Shoura.

The team announced the changes to its roster for the North American-based League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) in a series of tweets.

“Thank you @Froggen for your time on Dignitas. It was an honor to be part of your storied career and wish you the best of luck as your journey continues,” Dignitas wrote. “Wishing the best to @Midfenix. Thank you for always giving it everything you had, and for being up for any challenge that came your way.

“Thank you @hiitsviper for stepping in mid-season. You always showed up to work motivated and hungry. Good luck as your career continues forward.”

The moves come after a 2020 campaign in which Dignitas finished in seventh place in the LCS Spring Split, failing to make the playoffs, then placed eighth in the Summer Split before getting swept in their lone playoff match.

Froggen, a 26-year-old Dane, spent the past four months on Dignitas’ academy team. He played previously for Evil Geniuses, Alliance, Echo Fox, Origen and Golden Guardians, among other teams.

Fenix, a 24-year-old South Korean, was called up from Dignitas’ academy squad to replace Froggen on the LCS team in July. He had prior stints with Echo Fox and Team Liquid, among other clubs.

V1per, a 22-year-old Canadian, joined Dignitas in May after playing for Team Liquid and most recently FlyQuest.

--Field Level Media