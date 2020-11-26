Doublelift retires from competitive League of Legends play

The League of Legends took a huge hit after beloved veteran Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng announced his retirement.

The 27-year-old ADC released the news in a Twitlonger, combing through the decade spent dedicated to the game and how that shaped who he is today.

“Becoming a professional League player was the method in which I came to know myself. It was my rebirth, a chance to be the person I always wanted to be.” Doublelift wrote.

While he hadn’t had a smooth beginning and was subject to many memes for his failures, Doublelift grew into a player whose name became easily recognizable in the scene. He has won eight out of the last 11 splits.

Despite being one of the best ADC’s in North America, he is also well known for normalizing trash talking in the pro scene -- now an accepted and fun, good natured aspect embedded in the culture.

While he may be officially leaving the pro scene, he’s a legend in the community that has left a mark.

“I feel deeply grateful for the opportunity to make a career out of the one thing in life I have loved above all else. I traveled the world, made unforgettable memories, played in front of huge crowds, and saw my dreams come true.”

