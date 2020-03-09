'Doublelift' says he is set to return for Team Liquid

Team Liquid AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng appears ready to contribute after sitting out the last three games.

Doublelift made his intentions known with a short Twitter post on Monday morning.

“I’m back,” he wrote.

Doublelift previously cited illness — and a lack of motivation — as the primary reasons for his absence.

“I’m benched because I had no motivation until very recently,” he wrote on Twitter last week. “Being sick and unable to compete gave me my passion back, but too late. I’m sorry towards every one of my teammates and I’ll be working from now on to regain their trust.”

Doublelift was replaced by Edward “Tactical” Ra, who performed well in victories over 100 Thieves and TSM before Team Liquid fell to CLG.

Doublelift, 26, is a seven-time LCS champion, LCS MVP (Summer 2018), LCS Finals MVP (Spring 2019), five-time LCS All-Star, five-time LCS All-Pro 1st team selection and a member of the 1,000 Career-Kill Club.

