Report: TSM extend contract for 'Doublelift' to 2021

Team SoloMid extended AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng’s contract until November 2021, Dot Esports reported Friday.

The 26-year-old star recently rejoined TSM in time for the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, which starts on June 13.

Doublelift is a seven-time LCS champion, having contributed to two victories with TSM during his tenure from 2015-17, four with Team Liquid from 2017-19 and one with Counter Logic Gaming.

Doublelift reunited with former TSM teammates Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg and support Vincent “Biofrost” Wang.

“I’m unbelievably excited to play on TSM again,” Doublelift said earlier this week. “Soren and Vincent have been my close friends and together with this roster I expect to dominate LCS. I intend to help TSM regain status as a top team, make worlds for the first time in 3 years, and look for the international success we were on the brink of years ago.”

