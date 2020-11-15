Dove leaves SANDBOX Gaming

SANDBOX Gaming and little-used mid laner Jae-yeon “Dove” Kim have split “under mutual agreement,” the organization said Sunday.

Dove appeared in just four matches in the League Champions Korea Summer Split - all losses. The team finished 7-11 and failed to qualify for the playoffs.

He is the third substitute to leave SANDBOX since the end of the LCK season. Jungler Min-hyuk “Punch” Son and top laner Gyu-joon “Lonely” Han already departed.

Dove had been with the team since December 2018. Punch joined in December 2019, and Lonely came on board the following month.

League of Legends free agency begins Monday night.

--Field Level Media