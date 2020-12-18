DRX name SSONG interim coach for 2021 LCK season

DRX named Sang-soo “SSONG” Kim as interim coach for the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) season.

The 31-year-old South Korean replaces Dae-ho “cvMax” Kim, who was recently banned for five months.

“DRX will overcome this challenge through the help of interim head coach ‘SSONG,’” the team posted Thursday on Twitter.

The last three years of SSONG’s career were spent in North America, where he coached for well-known teams such as Echo Fox, Counter Logic Gaming and TSM.

SSONG joins a new-look DRX squad that lost multiple players from the 2020 lineup, including Ji-hoon “Chovy” Jeong and Hyuk-kyu “Deft” Kim.

