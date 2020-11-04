Dun to coach Evil Genius' LCS team in 2021

Evil Geniuses hired Peter Dun as their League of Legends head coach for the 2021 season, the organization announced Wednesday.

He will replace Yeong-cheol “Irean” Heo, who spilt with the team last month. Evil Geniuses failed to qualify for the 2020 LOL world championships.

EG finished in second place in the League of Legends Championship Series spring season and third in the spring playoffs but fell to a disappointing sixth place in the summer season and shared fifth place in the summer playoffs.

The North American team is expected to rebuild its roster around Danish jungler Dennis “Svenskeren” Johnsen.

Dun, 33, took over as coach of Mad Lions in November of 2019 and departed in October. From the United Kingdom, he previously coached Splyce.

