Effort joins SANDBOX Gaming after parting ways with T1

Sang-ho “Effort” Lee wasn’t without a job for long.

The 20-year-old support player joined SANDBOX Gaming’s League of Legends team on Tuesday shortly after parting ways with T1.

T1 also took to Twitter to wish Effort well.

“After 4 years at T1, Effort will continue his pro-gamer career at a different team,” T1 wrote. “As we remember the many memories that we have with Effort, we will continue to cheer him on with his new endeavors.”

Effort joined SK Telecom T1 in 2017 before shifting to the main roster in 2019. He helped T1 to consecutive LCK Spring titles in 2019 and 2020.

T1 have been in the midst of change over the past month.

T1 announced the hiring of head coach Dae-in “Daeny” Yang, who coached DAMWON Gaming to the LOL 2020 World Championship. The team parted with head coach Jeong-soo “Kim” Kim, coach Hye-sung “Comet” Lim and head of strategy and analytics Gary “Tolki” Mialaret after failing to qualify for the Worlds.

--Field Level Media