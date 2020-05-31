EG Academy part ways with Brandini

Veteran top laner Brandon “Brandini” Chen and Evil Geniuses’ academy team have parted ways ahead of the Summer Split after tenure of a few months.

Brandini, 22, joined EG at the beginning of 2020.

“While the opportunity and experience was short to end this way, I’m still happy with having a chance to play for this team,” Brandini posted on Twitter.

EG Academy finished the regular season third with an 11-7 record but lost to Cloud9 in the Academy Spring Split playoffs.

Brandini hasn’t started for an LCS team in four years. The LCS Summer Split begins June 12.

—Field Level Media