eStar deduct Wei's June salary for spell error

After a critical spell error in Monday’s LPL match against Bilibili Gaming, eStar Gaming deducted jungler Yang-Wei “Wei” Yan’s salary for June, the team announced Tuesday.

Wei incorrectly chose Ignite instead of Smite in the first game of the series against Bilibili, and eStar went on to lose the game in 33 minutes. eStar rallied to take the second game in 31 minutes, but Bilibili won the deciding game in 25 mintues for a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three format.

According to an English translation of the Chinese team’s announcement, eStar said:

“During the equipment adjustment before the game 1 between ES and BLG of LPL Summer Split on June 15th, Wei, jungler at Estar, changed his summoner spell (from Smite to Ignite) when he was playing SOLO games with a teammate, and he didn’t manage to change it back after the adjustment and the Ban & Pick phase ended. While loading the game, Wei himself and teammates found out the error and immediately reported it to the admins. After the discussion, the admins decided that the game should be continued.

“In view of the situation, the club’s management have had an in-depth discussion and made a rigorous decision, to have Wei’s salary deducted for this month and to have the team criticized to prevent such errors from happening again. The current patch does not allow players to view other players’ summoner spell before entering the game, while the coaching team didn’t discover or solve this problem. The club will have the coaching team and the training management team criticized as well to make sure they have a profound reflection on this error.

“After the game, Wei had an in-depth reflection on this error and apologized repeatedly to the coaching team and his teammates. The team will draw a lesson from his error to avoid such errors in the future and get fully prepared for later matches.”

Wei, 17, joined eStar in January, shortly after the team was formed. He helped them to a fifth-place finish in the Spring Split regular season and a seventh-eighth place finish in the Spring playoffs.

His contract runs through November 2022.

