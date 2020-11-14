Evil Geniuses split with three players

Evil Geniuses parted with three members of their League of Legends roster on Saturday, two days before the start of free agency.

Gone from the North American squad are bot laner Jun-Sik “Bang” Bae, top laner Colin “Kumo” Zhao and mid laner Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer.

Bang, a 24-year-old from South Korea, joined Evil Geniuses last November after one year with 100 Thieves. He previously won two World Championships and two Mid-Season Invitationals with SK Telecom T1.

Kumo started the season with EG, then moved to the Academy team in July. He was replaced by fellow American Goldenglue, whose previous stops include Team Liquid.

--Field Level Media