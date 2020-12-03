EG sign former Liquid top laner Impact

After a three-year stint with Team Liquid, Jeong “Impact” Eon-Young signed with Evil Geniuses on Wednesday.

Evil Geniuses tweeted, “The plan is coming together. We’ve added @Impact to our EVIL plan. Join us in welcoming him to the team.”

Impact, a 25-year-old South Korean, was part of a Liquid team that swept the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) 2019 Spring Split regular season and playoffs and Summer Split regular season and playoffs. This year, Liquid came in ninth in the Spring Split to miss the playoffs, then won the Summer Split regular season and came in third in the playoffs, earning a berth in the World Championship. Liquid tied for ninth at the 2020 Worlds.

Before joining Liquid, Impact played for SK Telecom T1, NRG Esports and Cloud9, among other teams.

Evil Geniuses placed second in the LCS Spring Split regular season this year, then took third place in the playoffs. In the Summer Split, they tied for fifth in the playoffs after winding up sixth in the regular season.

South Korean bot laner Jun-Sik “Bang” Bae, U.S. top laner Colin “Kumo” Zhao, U.S. mid laner Greyson “Goldenglue” Gilmer, U.S. support player Tristan “Zeyzal” Stidam, Canadian jungler Tomio “Tomio” Chan and South Korean top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon left Evil Geniuses’ roster last month.

South Korean support player Dong-geun “IgNar” Lee joined Evil Geniuses in November, and bot laner Matthew “Deftly” Chen of the United States got a call-up from the EG Academy on Tuesday.

