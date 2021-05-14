Excel part ways with mid laner Czekolad, support Tore

Excel Esports made two roster changes ahead of the League of Legends European Championship Summer Split.

The London-based team parted ways Friday with mid laner Pawel “Czekolad” Szczepanik and support Tore “Tore” Hoel Eilertsen.

“We will always be grateful for the passion and skills they have both brought to the team,” Excel head coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Roster changes are never easy, however, we have to look at ways to improve our team’s synergy and performance.”

According to a report from Dot Esports earlier this week, Excel reached deals to sign former Misfits Gaming support Petr “denyk” Haramach and former Astralis mid laner Erlend “Nukeduck” Vatevik Holm for the upcoming 2021 LEC Summer Split.

--Field Level Media