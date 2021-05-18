Excel Esports add denyk, nukeduck to roster

British organization Excel Esports made their addition of Erlend “nukeduck” Vatevik Holm and Petr “denyk” Haramach to their League of Legends European Championship roster official on Tuesday.

The move had been expected since the team parted ways with mid laner Pawel “Czekolad” Szczepanik and support Tore “Tore” Hoel Eilertsen on Friday.

Both denyk and nukeduck are scheduled to debut with Excel when the LEC Summer Split starts June 11.

denyk, a 26-year-old Czech, will be the starting support. He most recently played for Misfits Gaming, but his pro career started in 2013.

The Norwegian nukeduck, who turns 25 on Friday, will play the mid lane position. He has played for Team Vitality, Schalke 04 and Astralis.

“What drew me to signing with Excel was knowing that they have a team environment where I can thrive,” nukeduck said in a team news release. “I feel like the values of Excel’s Power of Better manifesto can really help me, as well as being in a group of people who have this mindset. I am looking forward to the Summer Split.”

Coach Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool said the two players are a good match for the team.

“We did extensive trials during the offseason and found that both players synergized well with the current roster and aligned with our goals,” he said. “denyk has such a positive and team-lead approach whereas nukeduck is calm and collected with a lot of experience. The Spring Split was such a learning experience for us and I am confident going forward that we are prepared to perform at the highest level.”

Excel finished in eighth place and out of the money in the Spring Split.

Other players on the roster are Patrik “Patrik” Jiru of the Czech Republic, Felix “Kryze” Hellstrom of Sweden and Daniel “Dan” Hockley of Great Britain.

