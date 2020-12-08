Excel Esports confirm LEC, NLC rosters

Excel Esports, looking to bounce back from a mediocre year in the top-level League of Legends European Championship (LEC), announced their full rosters for the 2021 LEC and Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC) seasons.

The NLC is a second-tier circuit for clubs in the Nordic countries, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The two newcomers to the LEC lineup are jungler Daniel “Dan” Hockley of England and mid laner Pawel “Czekolad” Szczepanik of Poland.

Dan spent the past two years with Fnatic and their academy team. Czekolad arrived after one year with AGO ROGUE.

The returning players are top laner Felix “Kryze” Hellstrom of Sweden, bot laner Patrik “Patrik” Jiru of the Czech Republic and Tore “Tore” Eilertsen of Norway.

The NLC roster will consist of top laner Andrei “Orome” Popa of Romania, jungler Mark “Markoon” van Woensel of the Netherlands, mid laner Jorgen “Hatrixx” Elgaen of Norway, bot laner Matthew “Deadly” Smith of the United Kingdom and support Henk “Advienne” Reijenga of the Netherlands.

Excel’s LEC head coach, Joey “YoungBuck” Steltenpool of the Netherlands, tweeted Monday, “It’s been a very intense and stressful offseason working on two rosters at the same time but ultimately a very successful one.”

British-based Excel came in seventh place in both the LEC Spring and Summer Splits this year. The results were slightly better than how Excel fared in the inaugural 2019 LEC season: ninth place in the Spring Split and 10th place (last) in the Summer Split.

--Field Level Media