T1's 'Faker' first player with 2,000 kills in LCK

Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee on Thursday became the first player in League of Legends Championships Korea to reach 2,000 career kills.

The T1 mid laner hit the milestone in a three-game series against Afreeca Freecs. Afreeca were eventually able to take the series in Game 3, but T1 still retain second place in the Spring Split regular season.

Just recently, it was announced that Faker had become a part owner of T1. The 23-year-old has competed with T1 since 2013 and has accumulated three World Championship trophies, along with multiple domestic titles in the LCK.

The only other player to tally 2,000 kills is Royal Never Give Up’s Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, from the Chinese League of Legends Pro League. Uzi reached the mark in April 2018.

—Field Level Media