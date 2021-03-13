T1's Faker says he voluntarily benched himself

Three-time world champion mid laner Sang-hyeok “Faker” Lee admitted he benched himself for a three-week period from T1’s League of Legends team.

Faker told Inven Global on Saturday that he felt his play wasn’t up to par and “needed some time” when he stepped way from the roster in February.

He made a triumphant return on Saturday, helping T1 emerge victorious in the battle to qualify for the 2021 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Spring Split playoffs.

Faker, a 24-year-old South Korean, first came to the club in 2013 as a mid laner, and he guided T1 to League of Legends World Championship titles in 2013, 2015 and 2016. T1 was the world runner-up in 2017.

