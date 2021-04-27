No on-site fans for 2021 LCS Summer Split in L.A.

Catching League of Legends LCS play in person still will have to wait as Riot Games confirmed Monday that fans will not be allowed in studio for the 2021 LCS Summer Split at Los Angeles.

The studio will remain empty as it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020.

Addressed “Hey Summoners,” Riot Games sent out an email to past attendees to notify them of the decision to play it safe with the COVID-19 situation still ongoing.

“... We will be unable to have fans in attendance at LCS Studios for Summer Split due to the ongoing health emergency,” Riot Games’ emailed letter said, in part. “We wanted to reach out to past attendees and let them know that we are working with local guidelines and under the direction of local health authorities to open our studio again for fans as soon as it is safe.”

LCS suspended play March 13 of last year, with the season ultimately resuming with remote play. In-person competition resumed earlier this month at the 2021 Mid-Season Showdown at the renowned Greek Theater in Los Angeles, but without fans.

According to Dot Esports, the 2021 LCS Summer Split is expected to be contested remotely.

--Field Level Media