LOL planning for limited fans at worlds

Riot Games is planning to have a limited number of fans in the seats during the closing stage of the 2020 League of Legends World Championship next month in Shanghai.

John Needham, Riot’s global head of esports, spoke Monday in advance of the play-in stage of the tournament. He said there is still work to do to make sure everyone is safe amid the coronavirus pandemic before making further plans.

Play is scheduled to culminate on Oct. 31 with the grand final at Pudong Stadium.

“We’ll see where we are when we get there -- we have a few weeks yet to monitor health and safety at the event,” Needham said. “I think we’re going to be fine, and we’ll have a small audience in the stadium, but we’ll see. It’s gotta be safe.”

The spread of COVID-19 sent LOL play online after an early season hiatus.

Sixteen teams will compete in the Worlds 2021 Main Event, which starts Oct. 3. The format is a double round robin, with the top two teams from each of four groups advancing to the knockout stage.

--Field Level Media