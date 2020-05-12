Sports stars support Sleeper's fantasy LoL launch

The fantasy sports and messaging app Sleeper has launched a fantasy League of Legends game.

The company said it has raised $20 million in new funding, including an investment from former NBA All-Star guard Baron Davis.

“Sleeper is the one platform that allows me to connect and share in intimate experiences with friends, coworkers, and fans,” Davis said in a news release. “Sleeper is building a community of people that care about their sports and esports teams, players, culture, all while playing in fantasy leagues for bragging rights. My momma learned how to play this year, and she’s even more competitive than I am!”

Davis, who played 12 seasons with six teams, joins a group of investors from the sports world that also includes four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and NFL wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The new fantasy LoL game supports leagues from five regions: North America (LCS), Europe (LEC), Korea (LCK), Brazil (CBLoL) and Vietnam (VCS).

—Field Level Media