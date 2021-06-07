Report: FC Schalke 04 in talks to sell LEC franchise slot

FC Schalke 04 of the German Bundesliga is in discussions to sell its League of Legends European Championship franchise slot, according to a report published by the Esports Observer.

“We have always said that selling parts of our esports business would be a way to generate income,” FC Schalke media relations manager Sascha Marx said. “We will inform the public when such a sale has taken place.”

Thus far, the decision is not final, club officials said.

FC Schalke esports managing director Tim Reichert estimated that the club would have an update in 10-14 days.

It is not certain how a potential sale would affect the organization’s current roster if a deal is reached.

--Field Level Media