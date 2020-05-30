Fenfen joins eStar for 2020 LPL Summer Split

Chinese organization eStar signed mid laner Huang “Fenfen” Chen to a contract with their League of Legends team on Saturday.

The acquisition of Fenfen comes two days after eStar announced the departure of fellow mid laner Yuan “Cryin” Cheng-Wei. Fenfen will participate in the upcoming LPL Summer Split, the team announced.

Fenfen, who was previously known as Hc, began his career with Tan Chi Sa Gaming in 2016 before joining Suning the following year.

The 21-year-old briefly competed with Snake Esports and LNG Esports before joining LGD Gaming in December 2019.

—Field Level Media