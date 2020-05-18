Esports
Former SKT top laner Profit joins Team Flash

Top laner Jun-hyung “Profit” Kim has joined Team Flash in the Vietnam Championship Series.

Most recently with Rogue, the 24-year-old also played previously for SK Telecom T1, Team ROCCAT and Ninjas in Pyjamas in the League of Legends European Championship.

Profit joins a Team Flash lineup that recently won the 2020 VCS Spring Split, defeating GAM Esports 3-2 in the grand final.

Previously known as Sky Gaming, the Singapore-based Team Flash roster already includes two top laners: Phan “Stark” Cong Minh and Le “Yoshino” Trung Kien.

