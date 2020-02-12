Flooding forces postponement of LOL in Brazil

The CBLoL, Brazil’s premier League of Legends league, and the Brazilian Free Fire League are playing under an altered schedule after flooding in the city of Sao Paulo damaged their equipment and studio earlier this week.

Competitions set for last weekend were wiped out, and the two leagues have postponed games set for Feb. 15-18. During that time, a temporary building to house the tournaments will be created, with play set to resume Feb. 29, said Carlos “Cacophonie” Antunes, head of Riot Games’ Brazilian esports team.

Garena, publishers of Free Fire, also released a statement concerning the floods, saying that the matches were postponed due to safety concerns and that the rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

More than 4.5 inches inches of rain fell overnight on Sunday, according to Bloomberg. In the first 10 days of February, the city has had nearly 12 inches or rain — more than the average rainfall that usually falls for the entire month.

—Field Level Media