Fnatic sign top laner Adam ahead of LEC Summer Split

Fnatic added former Karmine Corp top laner Adam “Adam” Maanane to their roster Tuesday for the upcoming 2021 LEC Summer Split.

The 19-year-old Frenchman helped Karmine Corp capture a European Masters Spring 2021 title earlier this month.

Dot Esports reported that Adam will replace current top laner Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau of Belgium, with Bwipo moving to a jungler role.

The Fnatic roster also includes Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek of Poland, Yasin “Nisqy” Dincer of Belgium, Elias “Upset” Lipp of Germany and Zdravets “Hylissang” Iliev Galabov of Bulgaria.

The League of Legends European Championship’s 2021 Summer Split begins on June 11.

--Field Level Media