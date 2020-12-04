Febiven reunites with Fnatic via Fnatic Rising

Fabian “Febiven” Diepstraten, a familiar name for League of Legends fans, will be the starting mid laner for Fnatic Rising, Fnatic’s Academy team.

The 24-year-old from the Netherlands played with Fnatic from 2015-16 and spent the past two seasons with Misfits Gaming.

Fnatic announced the move on Friday morning, welcoming back Febiven and introducing the other members of Fnatic Rising.

“Between the names all Fnatic fans know already and the ones you’ll learn more about, we believe this is the best team outside of LEC,” Fnatic wrote.

Febiven became well known during his 2015 performance with Fnatic, which won both the spring and summer seasons in the EU LCS. The team went on to reach the semifinals of the knockout stage during that season’s World Championship.

The results haven’t been as good for Febiven’s teams lately. Misfits finished in sixth place in the spring LEC playoffs and out of the playoffs in the summer, failing to qualify for Worlds.

His return to Fnatic, albeit the academy version, will allow the veteran to reset and continue to grow with the team he’s had the most success with in his career.

“Extremely grateful & excited to be back in @Fnatic,” he posted to Twitter on Friday.

--Field Level Media