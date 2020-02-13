'FORG1VEN' parts ways with FC Schalke 04

Konstantinos-Napoleon “FORG1VEN” Tzortziou has stepped down from FC Schalke 04’s League of Legends European Championship roster, at least for now.

“In my 7+ LoL career i always played to win and be competitive,” the 27-year-old Greek veteran posted Thursday on Twitter. “As of now at least, current roster doesnt fit this principle. Schalke is unable/unwilling to make changes to fit that goal, so we mutually agreed that I stepdown until and if they are willing to do so.”

Schalke 04 announced on Twitter that Nihat “Innaxe” Aliev will replace FORG1VEN for upcoming LEC matches against Rogue and G2 Esports but that they hope FORG1VEN will return to the team later.

“We have decided to give Innaxe a shot, as it aligns with our vision to give Academy players time in LEC if they perform well. We’re still counting on

@FORG1VENGRE for Spring & Summer Split and would like to stress that Kostas has been very dedicated during his time with the team.”

Schalke 04 are off to an abysmal start to the season, failing to win a single game so far.

Last week, the team brought in Lukas “Lurox” Thomas to replace jungler Erberk “Gilius” Demir.

—Field Level Media