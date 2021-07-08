FunPlus Phoenix bench Nuguri, promote xiaolaohu

FunPlus Phoenix benched 2020 League of Legends world champion Ha-gwon “Nuguri” Jang, Dot Esports reported Thursday.

The report, based on a translation of an FPX post on Weibo, indicated the team will “temporarily promote” 18-year-old top laner Ping “xiaolaohu” Xiao-Hu from FPX Blaze.

FPX are currently tied for fifth place in the 2021 LPL Summer Split with a 5-3 record. They have lost two of their last three best-of-three series.

Nuguri, 21, of South Korea, joined FPX in December 2020 following a world championship run at DAMWON Gaming.

The new FPX lineup debuts Friday against LGD Gaming (5-4).

