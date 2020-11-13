Evil Geniuses, Wolf partner on free agency special

Evil Geniuses is teaming with a pair of esports journalists to air a live special to track the beginning of League of Legends free agency on Monday.

Esports expert Jacob Wolf and producer Thomas Tischio, both formerly of ESPN, are collaborating with EG on the show, which will stream that day on Twitch.

“Jacob Wolf’s Free Agency Show” will begin at 7 p.m. ET, with a pre-show starting at 6 p.m.

“Just like any sport, League’s offseason is often full of spice and surprise, and it’s a pivotal time for our community to follow all the moves,” said Nicole LaPointe Jameson, CEO of Evil Geniuses, in a news release. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Jacob on this show -- even if he shares a few EG secrets we’d rather keep under wraps!”

ESPN recently shuttered its esports department amid a reduction of approximately 500 jobs. As a result, its LOL free agency show was canceled.

“I was disappointed to hear that they canceled the show, but incredibly thankful to Evil Geniuses and the sponsors for stepping in and resurrecting the concept so that Thomas and I can bring this experience to life for League of Legends fans,” Wolf said. “We hope to knock your socks off.”

