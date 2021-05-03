Afreeca Freecs sign coach Cain for Summer Split

The Afreeca Freecs announced the hiring of Nu-ri “Cain” Jang as their new head coach on Monday.

Cain played League of Legends professionally beginning in May 2012 when he signed on with NaJin Sword. He entered coaching in 2015 with CJ Entus, then moved on to Cloud9 in 2016 and Team Liquid in 2017.

In May 2020, Team Liquid hired former commentator and analyst Joshua “Jatt” Leesman as their new coach, moving Cain to a strategic role. Liquid won the Summer Split in North America’s League Championship Series in 2019 and 2020 but finished a disappointing ninth-12th place in the World Championship both years.

Afreeca Freecs will be looking to improve upon the 5-13 record they posted in the Spring Split of League Champions Korea, good for ninth place in the 10-team event.

Cain, a 34-year-old from South Korea, takes over from Han “Rigby” Earl, whose future with the team was unclear on Monday.

