G2 Esports and ADC Perkz part ways

G2 Esports and Luka “Perkz” Perkovic have parted ways after five years together.

G2 confirmed rumors of the breakup with an official announcement on their website Tuesday.

“Today we say goodbye to our legendary player,” the team wrote. “From our early days in the EUCS Summer 2015 to the 2020 Worlds, Perkz has grown from an Outstanding Rookie into one of the greatest players to ever grace League of Legends.”

Perkz helped G2 win eight European titles and the 2019 Mid-Season Invitational and contributed to three consecutive deep runs at the World Championships. G2 finished first in both the 2020 LEC Spring Split and Summer Split.

“Throughout numerous iterations of G2 Esports, Perkz has been at the forefront of the team’s success thanks to his mechanical skill, tactical knowledge, leadership, and unmatched dedication,” the team said.

Although G2 made no announcements about his replacement, esports journalist Jacob Wolf reported that Martin “Rekkles” Larsson, an ADC for Fnatic, will be joining the roster for 2021.

Perkz, a 22-year-old Croatian, had been with G2 since June 2015.

“Luka is a living legend,” said G2 CEO Carlos “Ocelote” Rodriguez. “Godspeed, King. G2 is your home, anytime.”

--Field Level Media