G2 re-signs three teams through 2022

Looking to keep a good thing going, G2 Esports re-signed its League of Legends, Rainbow Six and Rocket League rosters for another two years through 2022.

G2 has won every League of Legends European Championship since the team was formed in 2019. The team also reached last year’s World Championship finals.

“We feel an incredible sense of pride each time partners, players, and fans decide to stick with us through the years,” G2 CEO Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez said in a team-released statement. “Our League of Legends, Rainbow 6, and Rocket League teams are sought after by organizations from North America, Europe, China, and SEA alike. Renewing their agreements with us underlines how great of a relationship we have with them and it certainly gives us that same feeling of pride.”

G2’s Rocket League team won the 2020 Rocket League Spring Series Finals and will begin a new circuit in August.

—Field Level Media