Gambit Esports add 'Sencux' and 'Doxy' to roster

Gambit Esports added Rafael “Doxy” Adl Zarabi and Chres “Sencux” Laursen to complete its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2020 LCL Spring Split.

Doxy replaces Alexander “PvPStejos” Glazkov, Gambit’s top laner since 2017 and a three-time LCL champion. Doxy was previously with Team Vitality’s Academy team, Vega Squadron.

Sencux takes over as the starting mid laner for Gambit following stints with Misfits Gaming and Rogue.

Doxy and Sencux are both 21-year-old Norwegians.

Gambit made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

The rest of the lineup includes jungler Danil “Diamondprox” Reshetnikov, support Edward “Edward” Abgaryan and bot laner Stanislav “Lodik” Kornelyuk.

—Field Level Media